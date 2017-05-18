Zimbabwe: Tokwe Mukosi - Mugabe's 'Dr...

Zimbabwe: Tokwe Mukosi - Mugabe's 'Dry' Speech

It was a case of waiting very long for very little to the thousands of villagers who travelled long distances from all the corners of Masvingo for the official commissioning of Tokwe Mukosi dam by President Robert Mugabe last week. The villagers had high expectations as they especially wanted to know how they were going to benefit from the country's largest water reservoir, Tokwe Mukosi dam, which will contain 1,8 million cubic metres of water when full.

Chicago, IL

