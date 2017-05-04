Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Protest Pastor Ma...

Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Protest Pastor Mawarire Set to Rattle Mugabe Again

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwe clergy Evan Mawarire of #This Flag fame is coalescing social movements against President Robert Mugabe ahead of next year polls amid increasing calls for opposition leaders to swiftly bring to finality a grand coalition. Elections are tentatively set for July 2018 but the country's opposition parties are still dithering on concluding coalition talks despite the main opposition MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai signing memorandum of agreements with other smaller parties, including Joice Mujuru's National People's Party and Welshman Ncube's political formation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC