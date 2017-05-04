Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Protest Pastor Mawarire Set to Rattle Mugabe Again

Zimbabwe clergy Evan Mawarire of #This Flag fame is coalescing social movements against President Robert Mugabe ahead of next year polls amid increasing calls for opposition leaders to swiftly bring to finality a grand coalition. Elections are tentatively set for July 2018 but the country's opposition parties are still dithering on concluding coalition talks despite the main opposition MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai signing memorandum of agreements with other smaller parties, including Joice Mujuru's National People's Party and Welshman Ncube's political formation.

