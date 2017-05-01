Zimbabwe: Things Fall Apart for Angli...

Zimbabwe: Things Fall Apart for Anglican Cleric Kunonga

The Anglican Church has instructed its lawyers to recover everything the church lost to ex-communicated bishop Dr Nolbert Kunonga following the Supreme Court ruling last month. The superior court ordered the bishop to pay the Anglican Church $427 000 as compensation for shares he sold after he led the church into schism in 2007.

Chicago, IL

