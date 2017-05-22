Zimbabwe: Thanks to Mining, Sleepless...

Zimbabwe: Thanks to Mining, Sleepless Nights Are Now a Thing of the Past - Finance Minister

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamasa says he no longer has sleepless nights over the country's economy as key performers such as mining and agriculture are showing good results. Chinamasa said this as he praised the mining industry on Friday at the just ended 78th Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe annual general meeting and conference in Victoria Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC