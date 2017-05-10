Zimbabwe: Teacher Busted After Dressi...

Zimbabwe: Teacher Busted After Dressing Up as Cop to Score Free Taxi Ride

Read more: AllAfrica.com

A teacher who dressed up as a cop so he could hitch a free ride on public transport on Monday was rumbled when the driver noticed his boots weren't the real ones, according to a report in the state-owned Chronicle. Twenty-six-year old Thembalenkosi Ndlovu, from remote Binga in northern Zimbabwe, had the right trousers on and the right shirt , the report said.

