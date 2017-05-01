Zimbabwe: Skilled Youth Relegated to Airtime Vendors - Mujuru

Controversial policies by President Robert Mugabe's government is forcing Zimbabwean university graduates into the streets as vendors because of a lack of jobs, his main rival for the 2018 election said. Joice Mujuru, who is also Mugabe's former deputy, was speaking at a rally her National People's Party held in the capital Harare, where thousands of unemployed youths attended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.