Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Claims White Ex-Farmers Burning Bond Notes

Angry former white commercial farmers who lost their land during the land reform exercise are behind the current cash shortages as they are destroying bonds notes, resettled farmers here were told over the weekend. Hundreds of resettled farmers at Igava area on Sunday attended a meeting, which was addressed by several Zanu PF officials, war veterans and government officials to drum up support for President Robert Mugabe's anticipated rally at Rudhaka Stadium on 3 June.

