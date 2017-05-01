Zimbabwe: Refuse Truck Used to Smuggl...

Zimbabwe: Refuse Truck Used to Smuggle Cough Syrup

Read more: AllAfrica.com

FIVE municipal employees were arrested at the Victoria Falls Border Post last week after being caught attempting to smuggle a consignment of sweets and a cough mixture popularly known as "Bronco" from Zambia, in a refuse truck. The "Bronco" has an estimated street value of about $16 000, while the value of the sweets could not be ascertained.

Chicago, IL

