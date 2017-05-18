Zimbabwe proposes to withdraw unused ...

Zimbabwe proposes to withdraw unused gold mining claims

Friday Read more: Reuters

Large gold mines in Zimbabwe could lose unused mining claims to the government, which is seeking to increase the number of small producers as part of its economic empowerment drive, a ministry of mines draft policy paper showed on Friday. Gold is Zimbabwe's third largest export earner after tobacco and platinum.

Chicago, IL

