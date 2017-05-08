Zimbabwe: Pressure Mounts On Mines Ministry Secretary's Dismissal
Pressure continues to mount on government to dismiss mines ministry permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga in line with the recommendations of parliamentarians with an anti-corruption parliamentary grouping also urging action againstthe under fire bureaucrat. The parliamentary mines committee led by Masvingo Urban legislator Daniel Shumba last week recommended that the Civil Service Commission fires Gudyanga within a month for his alleged abuse of the country's diamond revenue.
