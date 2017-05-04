Zimbabwe: Presidential Guards Nabbed for Armed Robbery

TWO soldiers were Thursday arraigned before magistrate Babra Chimboza after they allegedly terrorised a Harare man at his residence before robbing him of his cash, car among other goods recently. Adrian Hamandawana, 25 stationed at Mechanised Battalion Inkomo and Presidential Guard Tafadzwa Saungweme, 26, were ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

