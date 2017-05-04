Zimbabwe: Presidential Guards Nabbed ...

Zimbabwe: Presidential Guards Nabbed for Armed Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

TWO soldiers were Thursday arraigned before magistrate Babra Chimboza after they allegedly terrorised a Harare man at his residence before robbing him of his cash, car among other goods recently. Adrian Hamandawana, 25 stationed at Mechanised Battalion Inkomo and Presidential Guard Tafadzwa Saungweme, 26, were ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC