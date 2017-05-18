Zimbabwe: Presidential Challenger Mujuri Takes Campaign to Victims' Graves

NATIONAL People's Party leader Joice Mujuru's election campaign on Thursday took her to the graves of 2008 presidential election run-off victims in Gutu where she took time to sweep and tidy up cemetery while also accusing Zanu PF of killing her own husband. The former vice president and now opposition leader also distanced herself from past atrocities committed by a government and ruling party she was part of.

