Zimbabwe: President to Launch Masvingo Highway Dualisation Project

President Mugabe is expected to officially launch the $1 billion Beitbridge-Harare and Harare-Chirundu highways dualisation project tomorrow, in a development likely to reduce carnage along one of Zimbabwe's busiest roads. The road will also boost trade on the continent, as well as unlock value for the country.

Chicago, IL

