Zimbabwe: Pastor Talks to 'God' On th...

Zimbabwe: Pastor Talks to 'God' On the Phone During Service

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A pastor has claimed to have a direct phone number to heaven, after a video of him talking on the phone during a church service emerged. "I actually have a direct line which I can call Him on and get instructions on how to proceed," Pastor Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International has been quoted as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC