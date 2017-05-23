Zimbabwe: Pastor Talks to 'God' On the Phone During Service
A pastor has claimed to have a direct phone number to heaven, after a video of him talking on the phone during a church service emerged. "I actually have a direct line which I can call Him on and get instructions on how to proceed," Pastor Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International has been quoted as saying.
