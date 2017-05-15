Zimbabwe pastor killed by crocodiles ...

Zimbabwe pastor killed by crocodiles while 'walking on water' like Jesus

Harare: A Zimbabwean church pastor attempting to demonstrate how Jesus walked on water by crossing a river on foot was eaten alive when he was attacked by three crocodiles. Jonathan Mthethwa of the Saint of the Last Days church brought his congregation to the area known locally as Crocodile River before attempting his biblical recreation.

