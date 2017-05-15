Zimbabwe: Over 60% of Parents Fail to...

Zimbabwe: Over 60% of Parents Fail to Pay School Fees

At least 62 percent of parents in Bulawayo have not paid their children's school fees and levies for the first term at Government schools, amid concern that non-payment of fees is hindering the implementation of the new education curriculum. In an interview, the acting Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira, said their records showed that only 38 percent of parents paid school fees for last term for primary and secondary schools.

