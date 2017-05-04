Zimbabwe: Opposition's Politician Lau...

Zimbabwe: Opposition's Politician Launches Savage Attack On 'Demented' Mugabe

4 hrs ago

People's Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume has launched a savage attack on "demented" President Robert Mugabe after the veteran leader claimed Zimbabwe was the second most developed African country after South Africa. Mugabe made the astounding claims last Thursday during a panel discussion at the just ended World Economic Forum for Africa in Durban, South Africa.

Chicago, IL

