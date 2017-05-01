Zimbabwe: Opposition in Diaspora Vote...

Zimbabwe: Opposition in Diaspora Vote Rigging Worry

THE opposition MDC-T party says it will continue to push for the millions of Zimbabweans living outside the country to be allowed to vote in next year's crunch elections but is concerned about possible abuse of the process. Addressing supporters in the UK at the weekend, the vice president of the country's largest opposition party by legislative representation, Thokozani Khupe said she was hopeful diasporans would be allowed to exercise their right to vote.

