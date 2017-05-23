Zimbabwe: Opposition Councillors in C...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Councillors in Court Over U.S.$18 Million Fraud

Four Harare City councillors were Wednesday arraigned before the courts on allegations of fraudulently awarding sewer rehabilitation tenders to two unregistered companies without following procedures. They were released on $400 bail each with stringent reporting conditions and will be back in court on June 22. According to the state, sometime in 201, city of Harare embarked on a programme of rehabilitating its Firle and Crowbrough sewer plants.

