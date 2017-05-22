Zimbabwe: One Stabbed As Violence Rocks Ruling Party

Zanu-PF youth Bulawayo provincial chairperson Anna Mokgokhloa and Bulawayo central district chairperson Magura Charumbira were Sunday afternoon among the injured when the ruling party members clashed at the party's offices. Charumbira was stabbed in the head and face in a clash which occurred during the party's provincial co-ordinating committee meeting at Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davis Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.