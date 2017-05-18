Zimbabwe: One in Three Girls Sexually...

Zimbabwe: One in Three Girls Sexually Abused Before Age 25

ONE in every three girls in Zimbabwe is sexually abused before they reach the age of 25 and there is need for awareness raising among diverse communities on the dangers of child sexual abuse, an official with the Swedish Embassy in Harare said Tuesday. Speaking during a signing ceremony of a cultural agreement between the Swedish Embassy and the Culture Fund in Harare, the Embassy's Head of Development Cooperation, Maria Selin, said culture could be used as a powerful tool to address such challenges bedeviling communities, hence their continued funding of the sector in Zimbabwe.

