Zimbabwe: Mugabe, Zanu-PF 'Are Finish...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe, Zanu-PF 'Are Finished', Says Tsvangirai

Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has launched a youth voter registration and education campaign - as the country gears up for elections in 2018. The campaign was launched in Chitungwiza at a rally which was attended by thousands of people under the auspices of the National Electoral Reform Agenda on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

