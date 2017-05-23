Zimbabwe: Mugabe Spokesperson Charamb...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Spokesperson Charamba Survives Reshuffle

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has kept faith with his spokesperson and information ministry permanent secretary George Charamba who survived a Monday reshuffle of permanent secretaries by the veteran leader. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda announced the re-deployments without giving any reasons for the changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC