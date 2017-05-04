Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Should Be Either De...

Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Should Be Either Dead or At a Nursing Home'

PRESIDENT Mugabe has long outlived his usefulness and his rightful place is either a nursing home or hospital or a cemetery and nobody should be arrested for saying so, according Mabvuku-Tafara lawmaker James Maridadi. The MDC-T MP said at the age of 93 Mugabe should not be the leader of the country and nobody should be criminalised for saying so.

