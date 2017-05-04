Zimbabwe: Mugabe Remarks A Sign He Is Suffering From Old Age - Opposition
Former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti says President Robert Mugabe, 93, is suffering from old age after the nonagenarian suggested his country was the second highly developed nation in the continent. Mugabe told the World Economic Forum on Africa on Thursday that Zimbabwe was the most highly developed country in Africa after South Africa, pointing out that the country had universities and the highest literacy rate on the continent at 90%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC