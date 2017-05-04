Zimbabwe: Mugabe Remarks A Sign He Is...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Remarks A Sign He Is Suffering From Old Age - Opposition

4 hrs ago

Former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti says President Robert Mugabe, 93, is suffering from old age after the nonagenarian suggested his country was the second highly developed nation in the continent. Mugabe told the World Economic Forum on Africa on Thursday that Zimbabwe was the most highly developed country in Africa after South Africa, pointing out that the country had universities and the highest literacy rate on the continent at 90%.

Chicago, IL

