Zimbabwe: Mugabe Rebuffs Parliament, Re-Assigns Corruption-Accused Official

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has redeployed mines ministry permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga, making a mockery of parliament's calls for his government to fire the scandal ridden bureaucrat. Gudyanga, now higher and tertiary education perm sec, is among several permanent secretaries who were on Monday reassigned to different ministries by the Zimbabwean leader.

