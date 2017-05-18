Zimbabwe: Mugabe Now Mentally Unstable, Says War Vets Leader

Firebrand war veterans' chair, Chris Mutsvangwa has cast President Robert Mugabe as a mentally unstable leader who was relying on the military to remain in power. "The best times of Zimbabwe in the 1980s were when we had a very alert President who was in charge of running this country and he made some of the most astute decisions which any country could ever make because he was of alert mind," Mutsvangwa said of the 93 year-old leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.