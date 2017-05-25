Zimbabwe: Mugabe Not Given Speaking S...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Not Given Speaking Slot in Mexico

President Robert Mugabe was reportedly leaving Mexico none too pleased Thursday having allegedly failed to get a speaking slot at the United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction. The globe-trotting 93-year-old left Harare, well ahead of conference start, last Friday for North America on a chattered flight after his usual Air Zimbabwe hire was grounded for failing safety tests.

