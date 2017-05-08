Zimbabwe: MPs Recommend 15% Levy Fine On Mining Firms for Depleting Roads
Parliament says government should impose a 15% levy to mining companies whose fund to be used to rehabilitate local roads destroyed by the same companies during their extraction activities. The request was made by the Transport and Infrastructure Development portfolio committee to the speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda recently.
