Zimbabwe: Minister Orders City Counci...

Zimbabwe: Minister Orders City Council to Recover Looted U.S.$280,000

Local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, has directed the Harare City Council to recover and return to council coffers some $282,000 which was looted by top officials. A recent government audit at Town House revealed that four council officials unlawfully transferred $282 000 from the local authority's beer levy to their personal accounts in 2014.

Chicago, IL

