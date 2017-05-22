Zimbabwe: Mining to Generate U.S.$3 B...

Zimbabwe: Mining to Generate U.S.$3 Billion This Year - Report

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

GOVERNMENT is estimating mining will generate $3 billion revenue this year driven by growth in chrome, which is expected to contribute about $500 million. Last year the mining sector experienced a four percent growth in revenue to about $2 billion, eight percent growth in volumes driven by gold, platinum group metals, base metals and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC