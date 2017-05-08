Zimbabwe: Mines Deputy Minister Admit...

Zimbabwe: Mines Deputy Minister Admits Diamonds Disaster

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

GOVERNMENT attempts to railroad Chiadzwa diamond mining firms into forming a single company operating under its firm control have backfired with a deputy minister admitting in parliament the process was in shambles. Since the discovery of rich alluvial diamond deposits in Marange 2006, government entered into 50-50 ventures with private firms which had both the expertise and equipment to effectively run the capital intensive but lucrative venture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC