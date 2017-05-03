Zimbabwe: Mercy Killing of Hundreds of Animals As Crisis Bites
An animal rights group in Zimbabwe says it has had to euthanise more than 630 animals so far this year as a growing economic crisis pushes more and more unwanted pets onto the streets. The Harare SPCA says that without urgent financial help, it won't be able to carry on its work of caring for sick, abandoned and injured animals.
