Zimbabwe: Market Opportunities for Goat Producers
At least 97 percent of the national goat herd is owned by smallholder farmers who rarely breed the goats for commercial purposes despite the fact that the country has potential to export goat products. Presenting a paper on Goat breeding and supply of quality at the Livestock Revitalisation Conference in Harare last week, Department of Agriculture Research and Extension Services Matopo Research Centre head Joseph Sikhosana said goats could be reared for their meat , milk and skins.
