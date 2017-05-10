Zimbabwe: Macheso Speaks On New Album

Sungura virtuoso Alick Macheso says he will not succumb to pressure and release a half-baked product, urging his fans to wait patiently for what he called a scorcher of an album. On Thursday, the sungura ace opened up to The Standard Style on the development of the yet-to-be-named album.

