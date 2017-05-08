Zimbabwe: Low Business for Vendors At Arts Festival
VENDORS selling wares at the Harare International Festival of the Arts have expressed concern over the low business realised at this year's event. Vendors who spoke to The Standard Style said this year's event was a disappointment compared to previous editions where they recorded brisk business.
