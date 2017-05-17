Zimbabwe: Kuwait Slavery Victim Tale ...

Zimbabwe: Kuwait Slavery Victim Tale Leaves Senators in Tears

Parliamentarians in the Human Rights thematic committee shed tears of sorrow on Wednesday during the testimony of a young woman who worked in Kuwait as a maid. Although the senators ended up doubting the qualification of Chibayambuya as a victim of human trafficking since she accepted her occupation in the Middle East country before leaving, the female parliamentarians cried together with her as she narrated circumstances surrounding her case before and after Kuwait.




