Zimbabwe: Justice Mtambanengwe Rejected Heroes Acre

The late Justice Simpson Mtambanengwe was against burial at the Heroes Acre, his family indicated this week, adding that the respected jurist would be laid to rest at his village home in Manicaland. There is no indication however, that the ruling Zanu PF party was considering the country's highest honour for the judge who was a key backer of the so-called Nhari Rebellion during the liberation struggle.

