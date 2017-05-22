Zimbabwe: Ivory Case Hits Snag At Constitutional Court

Two Harare women accused of unlawful possession of 25,9 kilogrammes of raw ivory valued at $6 475 have had their case seeking to compel the prosecution to reveal the informant struck off the Constitutional Court's roll. The landmark case, which had been set for Wednesday before the full Constitutional Court bench, was removed from the roll after the court observed that the decision of the trial magistrate was not in the record before the apex court.

