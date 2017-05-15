Zimbabwe: Imports Ban Forces Foreign ...

Zimbabwe: Imports Ban Forces Foreign Firms to Invest Locally - Minister

Industry minister Mike Bimha says statutory instrument 16 of 2016 which curbs imports is forcing foreign manufactures to establish factories locally. The minister made these remarks recently when he toured the premises of South African company Willowton Group in the Nyakamete industrial site of this eastern border city.

Chicago, IL

