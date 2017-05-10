Zimbabwe: I'm Very Loyal to Mugabe, I've No Hidden Agenda to Topple Him, Says Aide

Zimbabwe's embattled local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is also the ruling Zanu-PF party's political commissar, has denied allegations that he is plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe, 93. Speaking during an interview with News24, Kasukuwere, charged that those pushing for his expulsion from Zanu-PF were the ones pushing for the nonagenarian's ouster. Most of Zanu-PF's provincial structures recently petitioned Mugabe, calling for Kasukuwere's ouster.

