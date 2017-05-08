Zimbabwe: Hunter Drives Through State...

Zimbabwe: Hunter Drives Through State House Barricades

A South African man who was arrested over the weekend after he drove his vehicle through the barricades at State House along Borrowdale Road at around 3am, was yesterday fined $150 for trespassing. Adriaan Philip Olivier , who is a professional hunter employed by Save Safaris in Devure Range, Bikita, was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Chicago, IL

