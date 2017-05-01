Zimbabwe: Harare Poised to Clinch Wat...

Zimbabwe: Harare Poised to Clinch Water Deal

Harare City Council will sign a joint venture deal with a local company to supply potable water drawn from Gletwyn dam to northern suburbs. Northern suburbs, most of which have been receiving erratic water supplies like Glen Lorne, Glenwood and Shawasha Hills, would be expected to start receiving regular water supplies once the agreement is operationalised.



