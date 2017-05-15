Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Owed Over U.S.$600 Million As Shop Owners Refuse to Pay Rates
Zimbabwe's largely informal economy has seen a claimed 20,000 vendors flood the streets of Harare, most occupying shop fronts to the annoyance of business owners who are now taking action against council. Harare City Council has admitted that the influx of vendors in the central business district has adversely impacted revenue collection as incensed shop owners refuse to pay rates.
