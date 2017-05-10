Zimbabwe: 'Grateful' Mugabe Says Chid...

Zimbabwe: 'Grateful' Mugabe Says Chidyausiku 'Shaped Land Reform', Was a 'Faithful Servant'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The "most important role" played by the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku was "shaping" the land grab exercise as he protected "us against whites", President Robert Mugabe said Saturday. Mugabe was speaking at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of Chidyausiku who succumbed to liver and kidney complications in South Africa on May 3 at the age of 70. He said, "Go well son of the soil, faithful servant who never deceived the nation... .and you never went astray, go well as a national hero and may your soul rest in eternal peace.."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC