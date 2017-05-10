Zimbabwe: 'Grateful' Mugabe Says Chidyausiku 'Shaped Land Reform', Was a 'Faithful Servant'
The "most important role" played by the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku was "shaping" the land grab exercise as he protected "us against whites", President Robert Mugabe said Saturday. Mugabe was speaking at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of Chidyausiku who succumbed to liver and kidney complications in South Africa on May 3 at the age of 70. He said, "Go well son of the soil, faithful servant who never deceived the nation... .and you never went astray, go well as a national hero and may your soul rest in eternal peace.."
