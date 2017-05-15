Zimbabwe: Govt to Put 'Brakes' On Spe...

Zimbabwe: Govt to Put 'Brakes' On Speeding Drivers

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government will soon come up with road traffic legislation that will make it compulsory for all public service vehicles to be fitted with speed limiting gadgets in a bid to reduce road fatalities caused by speeding drivers, a senior official has revealed. Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Engineer Michael Madanha also invited the private sector to consider the feasibility of installing speed governors and other in-vehicle technologies.

Chicago, IL

