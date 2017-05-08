Zimbabwe: Govt Okays Harare's U.S.$30 Million Loan Request
Government has approved a request by Harare City Council to borrow $30 million to buy additional refuse trucks and equipment for road maintenance. The city's corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme yesterday said they had already given orders for the procurement of 30 compactors.
