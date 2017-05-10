Zimbabwe: Govt Buys Cars for 226 Out ...

Zimbabwe: Govt Buys Cars for 226 Out of 2 800 Chiefs Ahead of 2018 Polls

AT least 226 traditional chiefs in the country will soon take delivery of new vehicles as the country gears for fresh elections next year, a government minister has revealed. He had been asked by Harare Central legislator Murisi Zwizwai if government had any plans to purchase vehicles for chiefs and headmen "before this term of Parliament is over".

Chicago, IL

