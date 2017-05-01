Zimbabwe: Gloomy Mugabe Family Photo Gets Zimbabweans Talking
Grace looks regal and pensive, Bona looks downcast and President Robert Mugabe... well, let's just say he doesn't look like he's enjoying himself. This picture of the first family of Zimbabwe just before a state dinner in Harare this week has got tongues wagging.
