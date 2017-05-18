Zimbabwe: Germany Demands Compensatio...

Zimbabwe: Germany Demands Compensation for Land Grabbed From Its Citizens

Compensation for German nationals who lost their farms during Zimbabwe's controversial land reforms is an "urgent and important" issue, Berlin's chief diplomat to Harare has said. Germany ambassador to Zimbabwe, Thorsten Hutter, said recompense for his country's nationals must be part of the re-engagement dialogue between Harare and the European Union .

